In a statement, the ministry said people should “consider the necessity of traveling abroad in general, in addition to the requirement for people to go into isolation (quarantine) when returning from certain countries.”
It also urged people to avoid international conferences.
Israel has already cancelled all flights to and from China and mandated 14 days of home quarantine for travelers from a number of Asian countries.
Israel has reported two infections of the coronavirus, which causes a potentially fatal illness known as COVID-19. Both were passengers who were flown home and immediately placed in isolation after being on a cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan.
The outbreak has infected more than 80,000 people globally and killed more than 2,700.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.