“We are seeing the fracturing of our social compact,” Israeli commentator Nadav Eyal wrote on the front page of Yediot Ahronoth. “The cowardice of the Arab public leaders who whipped up a frenzy and then fled. The cowardice of the cabinet ministers who saw the development of La Familia’s racist gangs occur right in front of them, but after the turn of events in Lod yesterday, were afraid to say anything,” he said referring to a notorious group of right-wing Israeli soccer hooligans.