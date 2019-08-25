This picture taken on Aug. 25, 2019 from the Israeli side of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights shows self-propelled artillery guns positioned along the border with Syria. (Jalaa Marey/AFP/Getty Images)

Israel struck a number of targets in southeast of Damascus where it said Iranian operatives were planning on launching armed drones into northern Israel, the army said in a rare statement Sunday.

The Israeli military readied air defenses in northern Israel to prepare for any potential retaliation, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heralded what he called “a major operational effort.”

“I reiterate: Iran has no immunity anywhere,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “Our forces operate in every sector against the Iranian aggression.”

The Israeli army said Saturday night’s strike foiled an attack “that included plans to launch a number of armed drones.”

Since the war in Syria began in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Iranian or Iranian-linked targets in Syria — a campaign that the Israeli government initially kept in the dark but this year has begun to openly acknowledge.

If Saturday’s action fits into a long line of similar strikes in Syria, it also follows allegations that Israel was likewise responsible for strikes against Iranian-linked sites in Iraq last month.

A Hezbollah official also told the Associated Press on Sunday that an Israeli drone came down over Beirut on Saturday night while a second exploded before impact.

Netanyahu, who faces another round of elections next month, has been firm in his rhetoric.

“‘If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first,’” he said Saturday night. “We will continue to take determined and responsible action against Iran and its proxies for the security of Israel.”

