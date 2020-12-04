Friday’s incident took place at the Church of All Nations, a Catholic church built on the traditional site of the Garden of Gethsemane, where Christians believe Jesus was betrayed by Judas, one of his followers, and arrested by the Romans before being crucified.
Police circulated a photograph of wooden pews with black stains on them.
A 2015 arson attack blamed on Jewish extremists caused extensive damage to the Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fish, a popular pilgrimage site on the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel.
Jewish extremists have targeted mosques, churches and dovish Israeli groups in recent years.
