Palestinian official Adnan Husseini countered that the arrest was meant to stop “social and cultural activities.”
Al-Hadami was last arrested on similar grounds in June.
The PA appoints officials for east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in 1967 and later annexed. But aside from some day-to-day affairs, their role is mostly symbolic, as Israel maintains full control over the city.
