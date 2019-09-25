JERUSALEM — Israeli police say they have arrested the Palestinian minister of Jerusalem affairs for conducting political activity in east Jerusalem.

Fadi al-Hadami is charged with allegedly breaking a law prohibiting political activity in Jerusalem by the Palestinian Authority, which is based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfled said al-Hadami was detained early Wednesday. The PA-appointed governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Gheit, is also being sought for the same offense.