Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally. The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state. Israel views the entire city as its capital.
Israel bars the Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the occupied West Bank, from operating in east Jerusalem or carrying out any political activities there.
Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said al-Hidmi was arrested “on suspicions of Palestinian activities in Jerusalem.” He said police searched the home and confiscated documents as well as “large sums of money.”
