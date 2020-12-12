The agreement with Bhutan looks separate from U.S. efforts that have led to the normalization of ties between Israel and four Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, in recent months.
The foreign ministers of Israel and Bhutan held secret talks that resulted in the agreement.
Even in the absence of formal relations, Israel has helped Bhutan in the field of development and agriculture since 1982, the statement said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.