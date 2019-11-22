In a column Friday in Israel’s Yediot Ahronot newspaper, Amit Segal says the election will be “a civil war without arms.” Writing in the same newspaper, Sima Kadmon compared Netanyahu to the Roman emperor Nero, saying “he will stand and watch as the country burns.”

The corruption charges will weigh heavily on Netanyahu’s Likud party, but it’s unclear if any senior member has the support, or willingness, to replace him.

