In Wednesday’s ruling, the court said Leifer could be released on Friday. She is to stay at her sister’s house and remain under the supervision of five court-approved people.

Prosecutors have until Friday to appeal.

Kol V’Oz, an Israeli advocacy group that fights child sexual abuse, called the decision a “travesty.” It says that if Leifer is unwell, she should be in a jail or hospital until she is returned to Australia.

