“I have a disability and many underlying health issues,” said Esther, 43, an ultra-Orthodox mother of seven. “Deciding whether or not to go was very, very stressful.”

Even as Israel closed down its public sphere to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the government deemed that some 700 of these ritual baths, or mikvahs, were essential and permitted them to remain open along with supermarkets and pharmacies. When most of the country was completely locked down for the Passover holiday, the women’s mikvahs were not.

Without a dip in a mikvah, observant women are forbidden to have any physical contact with their husbands, leaving these wives with a dilemma: go to the mikvah and resume intimate relations or stay clear of the ritual bath to avoid any chance of infection.

“I deliberated for a long time about whether I should even go. I thought about waiting until after this crisis was over,” said Esther, a Jerusalem resident who spoke on condition that her full name be withheld so she could discuss an intimate matter. “But the truth is, I am a woman and my husband a man; we need to be together. Without the mikvah we would not be able to be intimate, and that would make this difficult time even more stressful and lonely.”

She decided to go, but took precautions she hoped would keep her safe. She arrived early, when the water was still fresh. She sprayed disinfectant on every surface before touching it. She spent as little time there as possible.

According to Jewish law, women are required to visit the mikvah, a small pool containing water mainly from a natural source, on the conclusion of a 12-to-14-day period that begins with the onset of menstruation. Until a full-body immersion is carried out, any form of physical contact between a husband and wife is prohibited. For observant Jews, ignoring this commandment is as unthinkable as eating pork or driving on the Sabbath.

Dvora Eiferman, the official at the Ministry of Religious Services overseeing public mikvahs, said that even when emergency measures were imposed in mid-March, shuttering stores, restaurants, gyms and ritual baths for men, and later when synagogues and other religious spaces were closed down, it was clear the women’s mikvahs would remain open.

“We are talking about the most important ritual, a basic need, and there was no choice but to keep them open,” she said.

In the United States, many Jewish communities have also tried to keep their mikvahs open, although as the coronavirus crisis has deepened, particularly in the New York area where the Jewish population has been especially hard hit, the ritual baths have been shuttered along with other religious institutions.

The Israeli government, in keeping mikvahs open, issued new safety guidelines. These require women to register in advance, allowing the mikvah attendant to track those entering and have time to clean the bath between appointments. The chlorine levels in the baths must be measured after every two or three immersions. While women would previously shower on site in private bathrooms before entering the mikvah, such preparations are no longer permitted on the premises.

So far, there are no reported cases of women who have become infected at a mikvah in Israel, according to Mitchell Schwaber, director of the National Center for Infection Control.

But there have been scares, and many women remain fearful about going, though they feel there is no choice.

In Efrat, a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank where one of the first Israeli outbreaks of coronavirus occurred, a woman visited the mikvah without realizing she was infected. When that was discovered, the bathhouse, one of two in the town, was ordered closed. Every woman who had been there that day was ordered into a 14-day quarantine. The mikvah was reopened a week later after a thorough cleaning.

“It is a little uncomfortable doing this when the [attendant] is guiding you from a distance, wearing a face mask,” said Hindy Ginsberg, 36, who lives in Efrat. “But I am grateful the option is still there.”

Ginsberg, who is a consulting expert on Jewish purity laws, stressed the importance of the mikvah for Jewish married life. “Even if you take sex out of the equation, we would still not be able to hold hands, and that would just be too difficult with everything that is going on,” she said.

For many observant Jewish women, mikvah visits have long been meant to be discreet, carried out in the evening without any notice to family members. Under the new guidelines, women must use a newly created app to register their appointments. Names and contact details must be logged in case of another scare.

“My local women’s WhatsApp group was joking about what excuses we could give our children or the police about where we are going when everyone is meant to be staying home,” Ginsberg said. “I had to pretend I was going to the supermarket.”

Not everyone agrees that the baths need to remain open in the midst of a pandemic. Rabbi Haim Amsalem, a former parliament member from the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, has urged that health and safety should always come first.

“The question was posed to me by communities in Europe and the U.S., where mikvahs have been closed for months and where there are strict directives not to leave the house at all,” said Amsalem. “My approach is that Torah commandments are not supposed to be a punishment. We have to find a way to live with these rules but not put ourselves in danger.”

He determined that women can fulfill Jewish law with an immersion in a large bath, a hot tub or a private swimming pool.

For Esther, returning to the mikvah during the coronavirus outbreak no longer seems like an option. She said she was so unsettled by her last visit there that she convinced her doctor to prescribe contraceptive pills to stave off her next menstrual cycle.

“I’ll take it for a month or two and by then I hope this situation will be better,” she said.