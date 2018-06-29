This photo released by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows civil defense workers helping civilians who fled from Daraa after shelling by Syrian government forces, in the town of Qunaitra, near Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, southern Syria, Thursday, June 28, 2018. A barrage of airstrikes hit rebel-held areas in southwestern Syria on Thursday, killing civilians hiding in an underground shelter as government forces pressed their offensive to reclaim a region that was until recently part of a U.S.-backed and negotiated truce. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) (Associated Press)

JERUSALEM — Israel’s military says it’s delivered about 60 tons of humanitarian aid and medicine to thousands of displaced Syrians in the Golan Heights who flocked to the area, fleeing heavy bombardment by Syrian government forces.

The development comes as airstrikes have pounded rebel-held areas in southwestern Syria. Israel has been sending aid across the border for several years and has provided medical treatment to thousands of Syrians that reached the frontier with the Israel-controlled Golan.

The military says it can’t allow Syrians to enter Israel. U.N. says there are about 50,000 displaced in Syria’s southern Daraa province.

A video released by Israel’s military shows soldiers loading aid into trucks on the Israeli-controlled side and the cargo being then carried into vehicles by unidentified people on the Syrian side of the border.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.