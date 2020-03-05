Hanatsheh and Mughamis, along with other alleged members of the cell, are currently facing trial in an Israeli court.
Bulldozers tore down one home in the West Bank city of Bir Zeit. At the second home in the city of Ramallah, soldiers used jackhammers to destroy the interior walls of the apartment.
During the operation early Thursday, the military said dozens of Palestinians burned tires and threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the Israeli forces. It said its forces responded with “riot dispersal means,” which usually means tear gas and stun grenades.
Israel says demolishing the family homes of alleged militants deters violence. Critics say the tactic amounts to collective punishment.
Associated Press writer Mohammed Daraghmeh contributed to this report from Ramallah, West Bank.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.