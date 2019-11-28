Clashes erupted during Thursday’s demolition, with Palestinian protesters hurling rocks and burning tires at Israeli troops.

Aref Asafrah, the father of one of the suspected killers, says he and his ten children are now homeless.

Israel says it carries out home demolitions as a deterrent against future Palestinian attackers.

The new defense minister, Naftali Bennett, said Thursday that home demolitions prove “there is a price to terror, and Jewish blood is not spilled without cost.”

