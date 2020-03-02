But the latest surveys suggested Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc of parties was still short of the gaining the 61 parliamentary seats needed to form a government, which would herald another period of the party haggling that failed to produce a majority coalition in the two previous rounds. Israel bans polling over the final weekend before the vote, leaving the last-minute state of play uncertain.

Voter turnout, always high for Israelis who get a day off from work to go to the polls, ticked up for the second election. But analysts have thrown up their hands in trying to predict participation in this third round. Even before fears of the spreading coronavirus spiked in the final week of the campaign, the electorate was already fed up with the nonstop politicking.

“I’m totally following it and I’m totally frustrated,” Jon Pollin, a Jerusalem-based tech executive who had voted twice before for the liberal Meretz party but may switch this time to Gantz’ Blue and White party. “And I’m going to be even more frustrated when we’re right back here for a fourth election.”

The country’s fractious political system has been locked in an essential tie since the first election last April, when parties led by Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving premier, and former Army Chief of Staff Benny Gantz both failed to secure a majority of seats in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. A repeat vote in September produced the same stalemate following weeks of futile party negotiations.

Not much has changed in the run-up to the third. Gantz still vows never to form a unity government with Likud as long as it is led by Netanyahu, whose trial on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges is scheduled to begin two weeks after the election.

If neither party prevails again, attention will return to Avigdor Liberman, the hawkish former defense minister whose resignation from the government a year ago helped spark the political uncertainty. Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, has refused to side with either Likud or Blue White in previous negotiations, but has also pledged to prevent the need for a fourth election.

Analysts will also be looking at the performance of Arab Israeli parties, who are running together again under the Joint List banner. The group won 13 seats in the September election, third most in the Knesset, and a surge of Arab voters helped deny Netanyahu a path to victory. Joint List members say their voters are even more motivated this round by the release of President Trump’s peace plan, which outraged Palestinian with its tilt toward Israel.

The final stretch of the latest campaign has largely devolved into a mudbath. Political commentators noted Sunday that tactics had reached a new and dirty low even by Israel’s rough-and-tumble standards, after voice recordings of political advisers — one working with Netanyahu and one working with Gantz — were leaked to the press over the weekend.

In one recording, Netanyahu’s senior aide, Natan Eshel, is heard stating that Likud’s strategy was to unite the party’s supporters using hate, a tactic he said that worked particularly well with “non-Ashkenazi Jews,” or Sephardi Jews of non-European descent. He went on to describe Culture Minister, Miri Regev, a Jew of Moroccan heritage and staunch Netanyahu ally, as an “animal” who helped whip the Likud supporters into the desired frenzy.

Tweeting after the recording was aired Saturday, Netanyahu wrote: “I called and made it clear to Natan Eshel that his words were unworthy and unacceptable to me. He apologized for his remarks immediately. The Likud is the home of all parts of Israeli society and will always remain so.”

A day earlier, it was revealed that Netanyahu had met with a Tel Aviv rabbi last week who secretly recorded and then leaked to the media a private conversation with Israel Bachar, Gantz’s chief campaign strategist. In the recording, Bachar can be heard saying that Gantz was a danger to Israel and that he did not believe Gantz would have the courage to attack Iran. Gantz subsequently fired Bachar.

The innuendo-slinging included accusations that Iran possessed a secret sex tape of Gantz. And the prime minister’s son, Yair Netanyahu, appeared to single out a young Blue and White supporter, suggesting on social media that the woman, who had posted a selfie with Gantz on her Facebook page, was involved romantically with the former general.

The younger Netanyahu shared an image of the woman’s social media account asking, “who is this woman?” drawing hundreds of derogatory comments. The woman, Dana Cassidy, said Sunday that she intended to sue Yair Netanyahu.

“The current election campaigns inundated the voters with an ocean of filth,” wrote Nahum Barnea in the daily Yedioth Ahronoth. “The secret recordings were particularly disgusting: they turned the last few days of the campaigns into a festival of tribute for people who betrayed others’ trust, for crooks, informers and liars, with the enthusiastic cooperation of Israel’s best journalists. It’s been a long time since ethical offenses have merited such glory. This is voyeurism.”

Addressing supporters at a final campaign rally on Saturday night, Gantz said his camp still carried a hope that they could unite a bitterly divided nation.

“In the face of the madness, in the face of the lies and the toxicity, in the face of the hatred, we carry hope,” he said. “Hope for an inclusive, unified society, free of racism….We want to offer hope for a country where every child has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of where they were born.”