The threat of even fiercer fighting loomed. Two infantry brigades and one armored brigade were readying for ground operations under the “guidance” of the Israel Defense Forces chief of staff, Lt. Gen Aviv Kochavi, Conricus said. No orders to invade Gaza have been given, he added, but the troops are preparing for the possibility. Israeli troops last entered Gaza en masse during a two-month war in 2014, when more than 2,200 Gazans were killed.