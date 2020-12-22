But the failed vote to extend that deadline by another 10 days signaled the likely final collapse of attempts to broker a deal. With no action, the government will dissolve at the end of Tuesday and elections will automatically be set for March 23, plunging the nation back into the stalemated political crisis that has plagued it since the end of 2018.

The campaign will unfold as health officials race to vaccinate the population against the raging coronavirus pandemic, an effort unlikely to be completed by election day. That would mark the second time that Israelis, who last voted in March, will go to the polls amid an outbreak that has killed more than 3,000 people.

Several lawmakers surprised their party leaders and voted against the deadline extension, illustrating how factions have begun to splinter in recent weeks and making the outcome of elections difficult to predict.

Major defections from the dominant Likud Party represent a threat to the record-long rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has seen his popularity plummet as the coronavirus has devastated the Israeli economy.

In the run-up to the budget vote, Gideon Saar, a former Likud education minister, shocked his fellow party members by resigning from the Knesset and starting a new party to challenge Netanyahu’s grip on the right wing of Israeli politics. Polls immediately showed Saar’s fledgling “New Hope” draining a significant number of parliamentary seats from Likud, reflecting growing frustration with Netanyahu even among conservative voters.

“That’s the first time in the entire career of Netanyahu that there is a challenge from the right personally against Netanyahu, which may produce a coalition without the Likud,” said Gayil Talshir, a political scientist at Hebrew University.

The shifting dynamics could also spell the end of the upstart Blue and White Party led by former Army chief of staff Benny Gantz. A political newcomer who battled Netanyahu to a draw over the first three inconclusive elections, Gantz disappointed many voters and political partners by agreeing to join the coalition government with Netanyahu.

With neither side able to cobble together a majority, and citing the rising pandemic emergency, Gantz agreed to serves as both defense minister and “alternate prime minister” under a rotation agreement that would allow Netanyahu to keep power until the political neophyte took over after 18 months.

The forced partnership was tumultuous from the beginning, with the sides fighting over political appointments, finances and measures to the stem the spread of the virus. Gantz accused Netanyahu of manipulating government functions, particularly judicial appointments, to protect himself from prosecution on multiple corruption charges being tried in a Jerusalem court.

Critics also said Netanyahu was maneuvering to deny Gantz his turn as prime minister by delaying the budget process and bringing down the government early.

Gantz’s public standing has withered dramatically as the political infighting has continued. With an eye on shifting polls, both sides have been consumed in recent weeks with getting an upper hand on the timing of elections, all the while trying to pin the blame for them on the other.

But the gamesmanship was scrambled with Saar’s defection. By the time of the vote Tuesday, both Netanyahu and Gantz were urging their members to stave off elections, at least temporarily, by voting to push back the budget deadline.

The two leaders had a reached a preliminary agreement earlier in the week, compromising on contentious judicial appointments and passing a budget. But pushback from within Gantz’s faction led him to add last-minute demands that Netanyahu rejected.

The bill to extend the deadline failed by two votes. Three Blue and White members and one from Likud defied the leaders to vote against it.

Likud parliamentarian Michal Shir announced upon voting against the measure that he was resigning his Knesset seat and signing on with Saar’s new party, joining several other members who have embraced his effort to topple Netanyahu.

“I am at peace with my decision to do the least I can to end this embarrassing show of a stuck and conflicted government which is holding an entire country hostage,” Shir said in a tweet.