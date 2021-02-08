Both economies have large sectors devoted to tourism, an industry devastated by travel restrictions during the 11-month pandemic.
The announcement comes at a time of tough new travel restrictions elsewhere around the world as governments grapple with variants of the virus.
The United Nations World Tourism Organization says international arrivals fell 74% last year, wiping out $1.3 trillion in revenue and putting up to 120 million jobs at risk. A UNWTO expert panel had a mixed outlook for 2021, with 45% expecting a better year, 25% no change and 30% a worse one.
