The High Court of Justice also unanimously struck down a series of legal petitions against the coalition. The two leaders said they planned for the government to end more than a year of political limbo to be sworn in next week.

In a marathon hearing earlier this week, an expanded panel of 11 high court judges heard arguments against Netanyahu’s right to form a government after being indicted last November in three criminal cases and on the legalities of parts of the deal reached between Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party and Gantz’s Blue and White faction to form a government.

AD

AD

The court, in a unanimous ruling, said such charges against a member of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, “does not prevent tasking him with forming a government and leading it.”

The court also refused to upend the complex coalition deal signed by Netanyahu and Gantz April 20 after weeks of difficult negotiations, calling the arrangement a political matter “at the heart of the democratic process.”

“External intervention poses a serious violation of the principle of democracy that underlies our system of government,” wrote the judges in their decision.

Gantz, a former military chief of staff, went head to head with Netanyahu through three rounds of inconclusive national voting over the past year. Following the March 2 election that again left neither leader with a path to a majority, Gantz reversed his pledge to never join forces with Netanyahu, saying the coronavirus virus emergency made it imperative to form Israel’s first government since autumn of 2018.

AD

AD

On Wednesday night, hours before the court made its ruling, the two leaders met to hammer out last minute details of their agreement even as the Knesset voted to approve the unprecedented governing structure. Netanyahu will serve the first 18-month as prime minister, followed by an 18-month term for Gantz. Each will act as the others deputy prime minister. The two will share equal veto powers in many government decisions.

The High Court’s marathon session on Sunday and Monday sparked debate over its authority to interfere in the decisions of recently elected officials to enter into a governing agreement with the controversial prime minister at its center.

Netanyahu’s critics said allowing him to remain in power while facing charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust would have a corrosive effect on the country’s adherence to the rule of law.

AD

AD

But others argued that a substantial plurality of voters have continued to support Netanyahu and barring him from office before the legal process against him played out would amount to nullifying the will of the electorate.

Even Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who oversaw the investigation and indictments against Netanyahu, advised the court that charges alone should not keep Netanyahu from forming a government. Israeli law allows a prime minister to serve through a trial and until appeals are exhausted, he said.

The court, while expressing unease over Netanyahu’s alleged “violations of moral integrity,” said it could find no legal basis to keep him from office.

AD

The ruling also acknowledged potential legal shortcomings of the collation plan, but said changes to the agreement submitted by the parties at the last-minute were sufficient to prevent the court from interfering.

AD