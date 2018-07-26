Trails of Patriot missiles are seen in the sky in northern Israel Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Israel shot down a Syrian fighter jet it said had breached its airspace on Tuesday while advancing Syrian government forces retaking territory from rebels reached the Golan Heights frontier for the first time in seven years. The Israeli military said it monitored the advance of the Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet and shot it down with a pair of Patriot missiles after it penetrated Israeli airspace by about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles). (David Cohen/Flash90 via AP) (Associated Press)

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it bombarded a rocket launcher in Syria in response to two missiles that fell into the Sea of Galilee.

The army said in a statement late on Wednesday that the area surrounding the rocket launcher was targeted by Israeli artillery.

The rockets appeared to be errant fire from clashes between Syrian government forces and rebel groups near the frontier with Israel.

The military says in a statement that it “will act against any attempt to compromise Israeli sovereignty and the safety of its civilians.”

Earlier this week the Israeli military shot down a Syrian fighter jet that it said had breached Israeli airspace. Israel also activated its aerial defense system on Monday in response to missiles fired from Syria.

