Relatives of Israeli couple attend the funeral of their baby, who died after being delivered prematurely after the mother was wounded in a drive-by shooting, on the Mount of Olives, Jerusalem on Dec. 12, 2018. (Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images)

A three-day old baby, possibly the youngest victim of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, was laid to rest Wednesday night in Jerusalem, as Israeli security forces tracked down and killed a member of a Hamas cell said to be behind the shooting of the baby’s mother, father and five other Israelis injured near the West Bank settlement of Ofra.

The Sunday night attack was carried out by a Palestinian gunman who opened fire as he drove past a crowd of settlers, wounding seven of them, including the baby’s 21-year-old mother, who was 30-weeks pregnant.

Also, overnight Wednesday, Israeli special forces finally located and killed the Palestinian suspect in an earlier shooting of two Israelis in a West Bank industrial park that had alerted authorities for more than two months.

A statement from Hamas, the militant Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip, called the killing by Israeli forces of the two Palestinians a “crime.” The group claimed the two men as members.

“Hamas mourns the killing of Ashraf Na’alwa and Saleh Barghouti by the Israeli occupation forces late Wednesday,” said the statement. “Israeli crimes will neither deter the Palestinians in the West Bank nor dissuade them from sticking to their right to resist the occupation until they restore their freedom and independence.”

In Israel, the two attacks have left the public particularly horrified, not only for their gruesome nature but also the ease with which they appeared to have been carried out and for the challenge they pose to Israeli military forces operating in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli authorities have seen some success in tackling what they call lone-wolf attacks by individual Palestinians frustrated with the ongoing Israeli presence and the lack of progress in achieving peace. The Israelis, with far-reaching intelligence capabilities, are also skilled at preventing large-scale attacks, but the emergence of small cells funded and supported at a distance by Hamas seems to be harder to monitor.

[Israel says monitoring social media has cut lone-wolf attacks. Palestinians are crying foul.]

“Israel’s long arm will reach anyone who harms Israeli citizens,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement Thursday. He praised the activities of Israel’s combined security forces in tracking down the perpetrators of the two attacks.

On Wednesday night, at a gathering of international journalists Netanyahu referred to the killing of the baby, saying “the murderers are abhorrent, the most deviant criminals on Earth.”

The baby, who was given the name Amiad, was delivered by emergency Caesarean section on Sunday night after his mother, Shira Ish-ran was shot in the stomach. She is still in critical condition in an Israeli hospital. She did not attend the funeral.

Saleh Bargouti, 29, said to be the head of the cell that carried out the shooting, was tracked down Wednesday by Israeli SWAT and GSS teams in a Palestinian village not far from his home and the site of the shooting.

Israeli media reported that a civilian car was used to surprise Barghouti, blocking the path of the taxi in which he was traveling. Barghouti was killed in the raid and another Palestinian traveling with him was detained. Earlier, Israeli security forces, searching for the suspect, entered the de facto Palestinian capital, Ramallah and clashes broke out in the area.

He was the son of a senior Hamas member, Omar Barghouti, who spent many years in Israeli prison for murdering an Israeli bus driver in 1978.

In the industrial park shooting, which took place on Oct. 7, Na’alwa, 23, reportedly bound with electrical wire two Israelis — Kim Levengrond Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi — both colleagues in the factory where he worked, shooting them at close range before fleeing.

A statement from Israel’s Security Agency on Thursday, said Na’alwa was discovered following a large-scale intelligence operation carried out together with the army and police.

“A number of suspects were arrested and interrogated by the ISA who were aware of the perpetrator's activity,” said the ISA in the statement. There were indications that he was planning an additional attack, the ISA said.

Hazem Balousha in Gaza contributed to this report.

