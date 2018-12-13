Relatives of an Israeli couple attend the funeral of their baby on Dec. 12. The infant died after being delivered prematurely when his mother was wounded in a drive-by shooting. (Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images)

Two Israeli soldiers were shot dead in the West Bank on Thursday just hours after the militant Palestinian group Hamas claimed responsibility for two earlier attacks, including one this week that wounded seven Israeli civilians, among them a pregnant woman whose prematurely born baby later died.

The uptick of violence in the occupied West Bank threatens a delicately forged Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal and is already ramping up pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to get tougher with Hamas and other militant Palestinian groups that attack Israelis..

According to Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli army spokesman, Thursday’s attacker exited a vehicle and shot at soldiers and civilians waiting at a bus stop near the Israeli settlement of Givat Assaf. The gunman, who was not alone in the car, fled toward Ramallah, the de facto Palestinian capital, which Israeli troops subsequently sealed off.

Hours later, the army said, a Palestinian assailant was fatally shot following an attempted car-ramming attack at a checkpoint north of the city.

Thursday’s incidents followed a shooting Sunday in which the pregnant 21-year-old woman was shot in the upper chest. Her baby was delivered by emergency Caesarian section and died in an Israeli hospital on Wednesday.

The gunman responsible for Sunday’s attack fled the scene and evaded Israeli authorities for three days until he was killed Wednesday night, the military said. Hamas later claimed responsibility and hailed the attacker, Saleh Barghouti, as a “martyr” alongside Ashraf Naalwa, who was also killed by Israeli security forces overnight Wednesday following a nine-week manhunt. Naalwa was suspected of killing two of his Israeli co-workers at a West Bank factory on Oct. 7. Hamas described the Israeli killings of the two men as a “crime.”

“The flame of resistance in the West Bank has not and will not be extinguished until the occupation is defeated from our entire land, and we regain our rights in full,” the group said in a statement, claiming responsibility for the two attacks. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Thursday’s shooting.

Netanyahu has been accused by members of his right-wing coalition of being too soft on Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip and is seeking to expand its activities in the West Bank, according to Israeli security officials.

Last month, his defense minister quit in protest, leaving the government on the brink of collapse, after Israel agreed to a cease-fire with Hamas following the worst bout of cross-border rocket attacks from the coastal enclave since 2014. The clash was sparked by a botched Israeli raid into Gaza.

The deteriorating humanitarian situation in the choked-off, 140-square-mile strip has become a concern for Israel, which has been negotiating with Hamas to bring about calm. As part of that effort, Israel has been allowing Qatar to send $15 million in cash into Gaza each month to pay the salaries of civil servants and help poverty-stricken families.

Yonatan Fighel, senior research analyst at the Institute for Counter-Terrorism in Herzliya and a former military governor in the West Bank, is among many within Israel’s security establishment who believe that the government’s policy is misguided.

“By giving attention to Hamas, enabling Qatar to pour money into Gaza to create silence there, at the same time the Israeli government is weakening the Palestinian Authority,” he said, referring to the Palestinian body headed by Mahmoud Abbas that governs parts of the occupied West Bank.

“They are weakening the moderates and encouraging the extremists,” Fighel said.

A statement issued by Abbas’s office said Israel’s “repeated raids into cities, incitement against the president and the absence of horizons for peace are what led to this unacceptable rise in violence, which we condemn and reject, and for which the two sides are paying the price.”

The attacks have caused shock waves in Israel, not only for their gruesome nature but also the ease with which they appeared to have been carried out and for the challenge they pose to Israeli military forces operating in the West Bank.

Israeli authorities have had some success in tackling what they call lone-wolf attacks by unaffiliated Palestinians frustrated with the ongoing Israeli presence and the lack of progress in achieving peace.

And with far-reaching intelligence capabilities, Israel is skilled at preventing large-scale attacks, but the emergence of small cells funded and supported at a distance by Hamas and other groups seems to be harder to monitor.

“Israel’s long arm will reach anyone who harms Israeli citizens,” Netanyahu said in a statement Thursday. He praised Israel’s combined security forces for tracking down the perpetrators of the two attacks.

On Wednesday night, at a gathering of international journalists, Netanyahu condemned the killing of the baby in Sunday’s shooting. “The murderers are abhorrent, the most deviant criminals on Earth,” he said.

The baby, who was given the name Amiad, was buried Wednesday night. His mother, Shira Ish-ran, is still in critical condition and did not attend the funeral.

Barghouti, 29, suspected of being the head of the cell that carried out the shooting, was tracked down by Israeli SWAT and General Security Services teams in a Palestinian village not far from his home and the site of the shooting.

Israeli media reported that a civilian car was used to surprise Barghouti, blocking the path of the taxi in which he was traveling. Barghouti was killed in the raid, and another Palestinian traveling with him was detained. Earlier, Israeli security forces searching for the suspect entered Ramallah, and clashes broke out in the area.

Barghouti was the son of a senior Hamas member, Omar Barghouti, who spent many years in an Israeli prison for murdering an Israeli bus driver in 1978.

In the industrial park shooting, Naalwa, 23, reportedly bound two Israelis with electrical wire and shot them at close range before fleeing. The two, Kim Levengrond Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi, were colleagues in the factory where Naalwa worked.

Israel’s Security Agency said in a statement Thursday that Naalwa was located following a large-scale intelligence operation carried out with the army and police.

“A number of suspects were arrested and interrogated by the ISA who were aware of the perpetrator's activity,” the agency said. There were indications that Naalwa was planning an additional attack, it added.

Yoram Schweitzer, head of the Terrorism and Low Intensity Conflict Program at the Institute for National Security Studies, said Israeli security services had warned in recent months of an increase in attempted attacks in the West Bank. The last few attacks were likely part of that activity, he said.

“They are the ones that succeeded,” Schweitzer said. “It is an effort by Hamas to instigate some unrest in the West Bank, as well as on the southern front.”

Hazem Balousha in Gaza contributed to this report.

