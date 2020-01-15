There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire.

In November, Israel and the militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad fought the worst round of violence in months after the Israeli military killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and dozens of smaller flareups since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007 from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority.

The bitter enemies have been conducting indirect negotiations through Egyptian, U.N. and Qatari mediators aimed at easing an Israeli blockade of the territory in exchange for quiet and a halt to rocket fire.