Right-wing Jews, with the mayor’s encouragement, had been moving into the Arab neighborhoods of Lod, which is today a blue-collar town in the heart of Israel with a mixed population of Arab and Jewish citizens. Musa felt squeezed. He was fed up with the underfunding of schools in his community and the way the government denied building permits to Arabs while Jewish neighborhoods thrived, and he was weary of the potholed streets and the unaddressed crime. The police, Marwa said, “guard them and not us.”