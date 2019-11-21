The formal expiration of the presidential mandate kicks off the final 21-day window before new elections must be called.
Netanyahu, Gantz or any other sitting lawmaker can hypothetically present the backing of a majority of parliament’s 120 members in the coming weeks. But given the prolonged stalemate and unsuccessful mediation efforts it increasingly appears the country is headed toward an unprecedented third election in less than a year.
