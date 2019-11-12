Photographs posted on social media showed a heavily damage house. The Gaza Health Ministry said a man and woman were killed in the attack and two people injured. The killed were Al Ata and his wife, according to local reports.

In a statement, Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirmed the deaths of Al Ata and his wife. “Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine, is mourning its martyr and one of the most prominent members of its military council and the commander of the northern region,” it said, describing the attack as a “coward assassination.”

The army said it had carried out the joint strike with Shin Bet security service in response to attacks directed by Al Ata, including rocket launches and sniper fire. They attributed recent rocket attacks on a summer music festival and on the city of Sderot to the faction he led.

“Abu Al Ata was responsible for most of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s activity in the Gaza Strip and was a ticking bomb,” the army’s statement said, calling him an “imminent threat” plotting additional violence.

The overnight action was approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the statement said, who is also acting as the defense minister.

The army said it was restricting access to farm lands near the border with Gaza and that schools and some roads in the area would be closed Tuesday in anticipation of reprisal attacks.

