Rabin was born in Jerusalem in 1922 and commanded troops in the 1948 war that surrounded Israel’s creation. He rose through the ranks of the military, serving as chief of staff during Israel’s victory over neighboring Arab states in the 1967 war.
As prime minister he signed the 1993 Oslo accords with the Palestinians, sharing a Nobel Prize the following year for what was widely seen as an historic breakthrough in resolving the decades-old conflict.
He was gunned down by Yigal Amir, an ultra-nationalist who is now serving a life sentence.
