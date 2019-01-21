A view of Mount Hermon as seen from Ben Tal overlooking in the Golan Heights, Jan. 20, 2019. (Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Israel took the unusual move on Monday of announcing an attack on Iranian-linked forces in Syria, hitting targets including a training camp, munitions storage depots and a site at the Damascus International Airport.

The early morning strikes followed a day of escalation on Sunday with Damascus and Moscow accusing Israel of carrying out a rare daylight attack, after which Israel said a rocket was fired at its territory.

“The IDF is currently striking Iranian Quds targets in Syrian territory,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement, referring to the elite branch of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. “The IDF warns the Syrian Armed Forces against attempting to harm Israeli territory or forces.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this month admitted to Israel striking “hundreds” of targets in Syria, as Israel appeared to be relaxing its previous policy of not confirming or denying raids.

Israel sees the presence of Iran-linked forces in Syria, which rallied to back President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s civil war, as a red line.

“In firing toward Israeli territory yesterday, Iran once again offered definitive proof of its real intentions of its entrenchment in Syria,” the Israeli military said.

Skiers on Mount Hermon, on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, caught footage of the Iron Dome intercepting the missile earlier in the day.

Israel has not officially confirmed the earlier attack on Sunday morning, during which Russia’s National Defense Control Center said Syria’s air defenses shot down seven missiles targeting an airport southeast of Damascus.

Syria’s state news agency said that the attack on Sunday morning was “confronted” and prevented from “achieving any of its objectives.”

It also said it had launched a “heroic response” to the wave of strikes early on Monday morning, downing most of the “hostile missiles.”

However, the Israeli military released footage of them striking their targets, which included Syrian antiaircraft defenses.

“We have a permanent policy: to strike a the Iranian entrenchment in Syria and hurt whoever tries to hurt us,” Netanyahu said during a trip to Chad on Sunday. “This policy does not change whether I am in Israel or on a historic visit to Chad. This policy is permanent.”

