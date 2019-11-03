Channel 13 news aired a video of the incident Saturday, saying the man was stopped as he tried to enter Israel from the West Bank. He is ordered to leave and walks away. He is shot nearly 20 seconds later, screaming in pain as he collapses.
Israeli police said the woman, a member of the paramilitary border police, was removed from service after the incident was discovered. Other officers who were there were re-assigned.
