The unity-government agreement initially calls for 34 cabinet officers, some running make-work ministries fashioned just to allow an equal number for both sides to divvy up. Netanyahu and Gantz will rotate the prime minister’s role, with Netanyahu taking the first 18-month term. Each will serve as the other’s deputy, requiring parallel staffs and a second official state residence.

Both leaders will control their own slate of ministries, effectively leaving half the government partially out of reach of the other. For a six-month emergency period, no actions not related to fighting the coronavirus outbreak can be enacted without agreement from both Gantz and Netanyahu.

“There are essentially two governments,” said Aviv Bushinsky, a political commentator and former Netanyahu staff member.

While some hailed the breakthrough as ending an unprecedented period of political stagnation — 17 months without budgets, oversight or initiative — others questioned whether such a bloated, two-headed and factional contrivance would end the dysfunction or prolong it.

“It may be over, but it isn’t done,” wrote Sima Kadmon, a columnist for the popular daily Yediot Ahronoth, describing the proposed coalition as “an inflated, wasteful, disgraceful government.”

The proposed structure would make ministers and deputy ministers of more than a third of Knesset members, noted Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, saying it “represents the ugly side of the political process.”

Israel’s boisterous class of commentators, political scientists and pols, most of them stuck in home isolation and eager to pick apart a deal they’ve waited months to see, were in full voice and largely divided over which of the two politicians got the best of the other.

Gantz got played, was the verdict of many.

After running almost exclusively on the argument that Netanyahu, who is under indictment on corruption charges, is unfit to lead, Gantz’s turnabout allowed the prime minister to stay in office.

The sides still need to secure enough votes from smaller parties to ensure a parliamentary majority. And the terms of the deal have to be enacted in law by the body. But if those hurdles are overcome, Netanyahu will almost certainly look for official protection from prosecution on three counts of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He will have a chance to influence the appointment members to the Supreme Court that would hear his appeal of any conviction.

“We have never seen anything so personal,” said Jonathan Rynhold, a professor of political studies at Bar-Ilan University of how so much of Israeli politics has bent around Netanyahu’s determined quest to hang onto power. “The unabashed individual element to this is definitely unique.”

Gantz had also pledged to shrink the government, delay a vote on annexing Jewish settlements on the West Bank and take the Health Ministry from Netanyahu’s ally, an ultra-Orthodox rabbi who has been pilloried for his coronavirus response. The former Army chief of staff seemingly also caved on limiting the exception that allows ultra-Orthodox yeshiva to avoid military service, the very issue that caused Netanyahu’s coalition to break apart months ago.

None of that came to pass, highlighting for many the newcomer status of Gantz who had never run for office before jumping into politics at the end of 2018. The rookie gets credit for holding his own in the three close elections, they said, but not so much on facing off against Netanyahu at the bargaining table.

“Exceptionally challenged pupils used to find the following line written in their report card: ‘You have graduated into the second grade, but not at our school,’” said columnist Nahum Barnea.

Israel’s political lore is filled with tales of politicians who thought they had ironclad agreements with Netanyahu only to find themselves sidelined as “King Bibi” continued his rise and reign as the country’s longest serving leader.

“As someone who worked with Bibi for a while, I was very surprised that he agreed to evacuate the prime minister’s residence a year and a half from now,” said Bushinsky. “The big question for me is whether he will actually do it.”

“It’s better than no government, said Rynhold. “There is no better alternative out there.”

Gantz did try to build in some safeguards, including a provision that would automatically make him prime minister should Netanyahu try to dissolve the government prematurely. And while gridlock may freeze many initiatives, the most urgent issues will be solely in the hands of the two leaders.

“The power is very centralized between Bibi and Gantz. And I believe they should be perfectly capable of dealing with covid, security and economics,” Rynhold said.

Others expressed hope that the split government would be able to turn down the volume on Netanyahu’s controversial style.

“Replacing the xenophobic, nationalist, Netanyahu-dominated ultraright government that has ruled Israel for the past five years with a saner, power-sharing rational right or center-right coalition is nothing to be sneezed at,” wrote Haaretz analyst Chemi Shalev.

Netanyahu’s success in staying in the prime minister’s chair, for now, is clouded by ongoing efforts to lever him out of it.

Advocacy groups and individuals have filed multiple petitions in the high court, contending that Netanyahu’s indictments should preclude him from forming a government. So far, the court has dodged on the grounds that no government had been proposed.

Now one has. The court may have to address the question soon, along with another unprecedented clause in the deal: the ability of an indicted, or convicted, Netanyahu to stay on as deputy prime minister in a year and a half.

“If the supreme court does not rule that this agreement goes against foundation of Israel’s political system, then it is effectively changing the character of Israel’s political regime,” said Dan Avnon, political science chairman at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. “When you change that, then you change everything — values, priorities, quality of life.”