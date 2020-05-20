Nine pistols, six rifles and additional smuggled weapons were seized in the early morning operation. Israeli forced reported no injuries.
During the operation, illumination rounds were also fired, which briefly caused small fires in the area amid an extreme heat wave.
Israel’s eastern border with Jordan is typically the country’s quietest. The incident comes just three days after Israeli forces shot and wounded a man who crossed the northern border from Lebanon.
