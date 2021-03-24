About 87.5 percent of the vote had been counted by Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reported. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving political leader, addressed his supporters outside the Likud party’s Jerusalem headquarters after 2 a.m.

AD

AD

He called for an end to the deadlock, saying, “we cannot in any way drag the country to a fifth election. We must form a stable government now.”

Three previous elections in the past two years each failed to produce a functional government and lawmakers again face a period of intense horse-trading as pro- and anti-Netanyahu forces try to cobble together a majority in the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset.

Exit poll results Tuesday showed that Israeli politics remain stalemated by a profound divide.

His alliance of right-wing and religious parties may have garnered as many as 53 seats, according to an average of early television exit polls, while a disparate collection of anti-Netanyahu parties won 57. If Netanyahu’s coalition is to retain power, he will need to persuade others to join him.

AD

One candidate is Naftali Bennett, an erstwhile coalition partner and former defense minister who broke with Netanyahu to form his own party. He has not ruled out serving in a new Netanyahu government, even though the two former allies are said to dislike each other.

But Bennett alone will probably not be enough to secure a bare majority for Netanyahu in the Knesset.

Addressing a jubilant crowd at his Yamina party headquarters outside Tel Aviv, Bennett gave no clue to his intentions but called for unity.

AD

“The power you’ve given me, I’ll use it for one, and only one purpose,” he said. “What is best for Israel. What is best for all Israelis.”

A victory for Netanyahu potentially buoyed by Bennett will also move Israel’s government further to the right. Exit polls also showed that the Religious Zionist Party, which includes far-right elements with roots in an overtly racist anti-Arab party, would win seats in parliament, providing crucial support for the prime minister.

AD

Political analysts cautioned, however, that Israeli exit polls have been wrong before.

If Netanyahu again beats back a furious political challenge, he will still face an ongoing legal challenge in the courts, where he is being tried on charges of bribery, fraud and corruption.

And Israelis were skeptical that the vote would end the stalemate, as previous bargaining has failed to produce working coalitions except for a short-lived — and dysfunctional — emergency “unity” government that was formed last spring as the pandemic erupted.

AD

“It is unclear if four rounds of election have resolved the longest political crisis in Israel’s history, with the country remaining as divided as it has been over the past two years, and fifth elections remain a very real option,” said Yohanan Plesner, the president of the Israel Democracy Institute.

AD

The ongoing health crisis and a steep economic downturn formed a backdrop to Tuesday’s vote, the second conducted in pandemic conditions. Election workers in hazmat suits collected ballots in hospital wards, and buses were parked outside some polling places to serve as remote ballot drops for coronavirus-positive or quarantined voters.

The unease may have benefited Netanyahu, who has been both blamed for the ravages of the virus and hailed for orchestrating one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns.

AD

“I’m not really surprised by these results,” said Yonatan Freeman, a political science professor at Hebrew University. “When you look at times of emergency, times of challenge, that’s something that benefits the incumbent.”