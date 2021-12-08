The Israeli woman was immediately evacuated to the hospital and later assessed to be mildly injured, said Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical services.
The Palestinian girl fled the scene but was located and apprehended several hours later in a nearby school.
Sheikh Jarrah is a flash point in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, where daily confrontations between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police led to an escalation in violence in Gaza last May.
A pro-settler Israeli group has for years been attempting to evict several Palestinian families who have lived in the neighborhood for decades. They point to historical evidence that a small Jewish community existed for thousands of years in the neighborhood, around the tomb of the ancient Jewish high priest Shimon Hatzadik, though the community fled the area when the city was divided in 1948 between Israel and Jordan.
On Monday, a 16-year-old Palestinian attempted to drive over soldiers with his car at a checkpoint in the West Bank, and was shot and killed on the scene. On Saturday, a 25-year-old Palestinian man stabbed an ultra-Orthodox man in the neck and upper body. He was shot and killed by Israeli police while already lying on the ground. Israel police later said they suspected him of wearing an explosive device, though none was later found.