Mohammad Issa, a Palestinian-Israeli meat distributor from Jerusalem, has been unsuccessfully petitioning the Israeli Supreme Court for nearly two decades to secure legal residency status for his wife Wafa, originally from the West Bank city of Ramallah. Since she married some 20 years ago, she has only been back to Ramallah once, for an emergency surgery in a Palestinian hospital, but has missed countless other family gatherings with Mohammad, their six children, their grandchild, and their West Bank-based relatives.