JERUSALEM — Israel’s prime minister has appointed an interim foreign minister after holding the post himself for the last four years.

Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday that Transportation Minister Israel Katz would serve as foreign minister until the formation of a new government after April elections.

A good governance group petitioned Israel’s Supreme Court against Netanyahu’s multitude of roles after he took over the defense minister’s portfolio following his resignation late last year. Netanyahu also serves as Israel’s health minister.

Katz recently finished first among serving ministers in the ruling Likud party primaries, and the upgrade solidifies his position as Netanyahu’s top deputy and potential successor. Katz says he’ll run for party chairman and prime minister after Netanyahu retires.

