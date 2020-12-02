If passed, Wednesday’s bill would not go into immediate effect. The measure would go before a parliamentary committee before coming back for three more votes by the full Knesset, Israel’s parliament. Among the issues to be negotiated would be the timing of elections.

Last-minute negotiations were underway that could still save the government. But the push to topple the coalition got a major boost Tuesday when Benny Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White party that shares power with Prime Minister’s Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, announced he would support the measure.

Gantz, who battled Netanyahu to inconclusive results over three previous elections, agreed to join his rival in a coalition government in April as coronavirus cases were beginning to spiral. He became both the minister of defense and an “alternate” prime minister scheduled to rotate into the top job in the autumn of 2021.

But after seven tumultuous months, he effectively declared the effort at power sharing a failure, blaming Netanyahu for bad-faith political maneuvers meant to prolong his own grip on power.

“I had no illusions about Netanyahu,” Gantz said in announcing his support for the no-confidence bill. “I was well aware of his track record as a serial promise-breaker, but I thought that the people of Israel are more important than one leader, and that Netanyahu would rise to the occasion. Much to my dismay, that didn’t happen.”

Netanyahu, for his part, said it was Gantz who was threatening the country with greater instability even as covid-19 cases soar and Israel is faces a possible third national lockdown. He said Tuesday that Likud members of parliament would vote against dissolving the government.

“Benny, what you need to do now is do a U-turn away from politics, for the people of Israel,” Netanyahu said.

But the prime minister’s critics say he, too, is working to bring down the coalition government on a timeline more to his liking. Netanyahu and his allies in the cabinet have blocked passage of a state budget, despite a two-year budget being required by the agreement he and Gantz signed to establish their uneasy coalition.

Opponents have howled that Netanyahu is committing gross neglect by denying agencies a budget as they fight the medical and economic crises, but he has not been swayed. If no budget is passed by Dec. 23, the Knesset would automatically be dissolved anyway, with elections to follow in March.

Netanyahu, who has seen his popularity rise and fall as the pandemic has battered the economy, is said to believe that elections later in the year, when a vaccine may have begun to ease the health crisis, would give him a better chance to win a larger majority and form a government without Gantz’s help.

Polls suggest that a combination of right-wing factions, including Likud, ultra-Orthodox groups and a party led by former defense minister Neftali Bennett, would command a clear majority of Knesset seats in a vote held today.

Gantz, in his remarks Tuesday, held out hope that the sides could still come to a compromise on the budget and other thorny issues and so preserve the government and allow him his turn at the prime minister’s chair.

“His message is he’s willing to continue as part of the coalition,” said Tel Aviv University political scientist Udi Sommer. “He's leaving the door open for this coalition to survive.”

At play in all the jockeying is the desire of both leaders not be tagged as the one who dragged an exhausted nation back to the voting booth, which could carry both political and practical costs. The coalition agreement dictates that that the leader of the party responsible for calling early elections will step down, allowing the other to serve as the temporary head of the transition government.

But Netanyahu is motivated not just to block Gantz’s path to the premiership, political observers say, but by his own fight against charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust being tried in a Jerusalem court.

The prime minister has previously pressed parliament to grant him legal immunity from the prosecution, at least as long he remained in office. That gambit failed. But a larger right-wing majority legislature may do his bidding.

“All of this is only about his trial,” said Gayil Talshir, a political science professor at Hebrew University