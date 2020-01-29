Even before the parties had finished poring over the map that described a possible Palestinian state on 70 percent of the West Bank, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear he would immediately take steps to annex the other 30 percent, the location of more than 150 Jewish settlements, along with the Jordan Valley.

The dizzying pace of events left all sides scrambling to assess what was changing and what remained the dogged status quo.

The Palestinian leadership united in declaring the plan a non-starter — “a thousand No’s,” shouted Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas — although some of their neighboring Arab states seemed to allow for a few Maybes.

Thousands of protesters turned out in parts of the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and in nearby Amman. There were scenes of isolated rock throwing and flaming posters of President Trump and Netanyahu but no reported injuries. A general strike was called for Wednesday in Gaza.

While frustration and anger at the American plan were rampant on Arab-language social media, it was much more energetic than the relatively limited street rallies.

Israeli settlers were also unsure of how to respond to the deal’s particulars. They stood to achieve a long-cherished dream of having their hilltop towns and cities become normalized Israeli communities — patrolled by police instead of soldiers — but many balked at the price: a four-year freeze on building and the prospect of a Palestinian state.

“That’s a big no,” said David Ha’ivri, a longtime resident of Kfar Tapuach, an Orthodox Jewish settlement of 1,500 north of Jerusalem. “We are a thriving community and we need to grow. To ask us to not be alive, even for a short period and certainly for four years, we cannot accept that.”

Some settlement movement leaders, many of whom traveled to Washington with Netanyahu, were similarly dismissive. In the hours after plan’s debut, some expressed surprise that the prime minister they considered a key supporter endorsed the concept their communities existing as islands surrounded by a sovereign Palestine, even one allowed no army or airport.

But others were prepared to weigh the pros and cons of what they recognized as a high-water mark for their movement, which is condemned by much of the international community as illegal.

“If we would have been told 20 years ago that America would come to recognize the settlements, we would have been considered fools,” said Oded Revivi, an official on the Yesha Council, a settler umbrella group. “The plan poses challenges that are not simple and will require us to think carefully.”

He cited the plan’s recognition of a Palestinian state with sections of East Jerusalem as its capital as examples.

The path to statehood was the most surprising feature of the plan for many of Israel’s most conservative factions, who otherwise delighted in its favorable tilt their way.

Eugene Kontorovich, a legal expert at the Koholet Policy Forum, a leading right-wing think tank in Jerusalem, said many on the right would likely embrace the trade off as they realized how many safeguards were built into it. The Palestinians could only achieve statehood after meeting a string of set prerequisites, from disarming Hamas to recognizing Israel as a Jewish state.

“Unlike other plans, this one builds in criteria the [Palestinian Authority] would have to meet to show it really wants to be a peaceful neighbor,” Kontorovich said. “And if you fail, statehood is taken off the table.”

But others from the right were adamantly opposed to the idea. Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said the right-wing Yamina party he leads, which Netanyahu will need to form a government if he is successful in the March 2 election, will “under no circumstances recognize a Palestinian state in any format.”

Still, Bennet was enthusiastic at the prospect of a quick annexation of the settlements and the Jordan Valley, a move seemingly greenlighted by the American authors of the plan. U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told reporters Tuesday that annexation would still allow for a Palestinian state.

“If Israelis apply Israeli law to the settlements and territory allocated to Israel under the plan, a significant minority of the West Bank, then we will recognize Israeli sovereignty” over the annexed areas, Friedman said. “And from the Palestinian perspective they are still in the game.”

Speaking at a conference Wednesday, Bennett said that Israel could not afford to miss “this historic opportunity” to apply Israeli sovereignty to all Israeli settlements and any other areas outlined in Trump’s plan. He said he had already called for the establishment of a team made up of the Israeli military, various government offices, and the civil administration overseeing the West Bank to explore ways to implement the process of annexation.

For liberal Israelis, any relief that the concept of a two-state solution might endure — with the unexpected endorsement of a future Palestine by both Trump and Netanyahu — was overshadowed by the restrictions the plan would impose.

“The usage of the word ‘state’ in the context of this plan is beyond cynical,” said Hagai El-Ad, executive director of the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem. “This is not a plan for Palestinian rights nor a state, except for the permanent state of apartheid.”

In the West Bank, anger at plan only grew among the Palestinian leadership after the details became clear. Not only were the terms unfavorable, as officials had predicted for the years they boycotted the White House discussion, but the actual details were nearly identical to demands they had heard from Israelis in the past.

“What I heard President Trump read was verbatim, word-for-word, what I have heard from Netanyahu’s negotiators,” said Saeb Erekat, the longtime chief Palestinian negotiator. “This plan was not written in Washington it was written in the office of the prime minister of Israel.”