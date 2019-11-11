The comments came a day after the Israeli government officially confirmed its participation and allotted a budget to its planned pavilion. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli delegation reflects the country’s “continued progress in normalization with the Arab states.”
The United Arab Emirates does not acknowledge Israel diplomatically, but has led efforts to improve relations. Public opinion in the Middle East remains largely against normalization.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD