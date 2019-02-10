JERUSALEM — Israel’s internal security agency says the murder of a 19-year-old Israeli woman by a Palestinian suspect near Jerusalem last week was politically motivated.

The Shin Bet issued a statement Sunday saying that after questioning Palestinian suspect Arafat Erfaiyeh, the agency believed that Ori Ansbacher’s murder was “nationalistic.”

Ansbacher was volunteering at a youth center in Jerusalem on Thursday when she disappeared after walking in the woods. Her body was found later that day. Most details of the case remain under police gag order.

Israeli forces arrested Erfaiyeh, a resident of the West Bank city of Hebron, in Ramallah on Saturday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu payed his respects to Ansbacher’s family at their West Bank settlement home on Sunday.

