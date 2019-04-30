JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it’s scaling back the permitted fishing zone off the Mediterranean coast of Gaza following a rocket attack from the strip the previous day.

The military said Tuesday fishing would only be permitted up to 6 nautical miles — about 11 kilometers — until further notice.

Israel last month extended the zone to a maximum of 15 nautical miles, or 28 kilometers, up from the previous limit of 9 nautical miles, or 17 kilometers.

That came amid Egyptian efforts to promote a long-standing cease-fire in Gaza.

Israel typically limits or suspends fishing zones after attacks by Gaza militants. A rocket fired toward Israel on Monday landed on a beach in southern Israel. No one was injured.

Israel says the Islamic Jihad group’s militants were behind the attack.

