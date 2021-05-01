Israel’s embattled prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has relied on ultra-Orthodox communities as a core of his political support base. In return, his critics say, the highly insular and conservative religious communities often have been allowed to operate outside the state’s control.
Funerals were set to resume after dusk on Saturday, the end of the Jewish Sabbath.
Some 100,000 mainly ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and children attended the annual commemoration at the tomb of a revered second-century rabbi on Mount Meron in northern Israel. A crush of people around early Friday turned a deadly cascade of people trapped and trampled.
Israeli media reported that as of Saturday, 16 of the over 150 injured in the incident remained hospitalized. At least four of the dead were U.S. citizens.
The annual event, typically Israel’s largest pilgrimage, was canceled last year due to the coronavirus. This year, it was permitted as the country reopened following a widespread vaccination program.
But various Israeli authorities had reportedly been at odds for weeks ahead of the event over whether to severely limit attendance, according to Israeli media.
Israel’s ultra-Orthodox have largely opposed coronavirus restrictions.
Israeli authorities, however, have recently imposed limits on other religious gatherings. On Saturday, just 2,500 people were permitted at the annual Orthodox Christian Holy Fire celebration at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, which is believed to contain the tomb of Jesus. Normally, tens of thousands of people attend the pre-Easter event.
Israeli security forces in recent weeks have also prevented Palestinians from gathering in the evening outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, a popular pastime during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Police said the restrictions were to prevent crowds from blocking access to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, a claim Palestinians rejected.
Witnesses of Friday’s disaster described a chaotic scene as thousands of revelers pushed through a narrow exit way, a deadly bottleneck forming as some slipped on stairs and the sloping metal floor with no way to escape.
In the chaos that ensued, phone service in the area went down as families anxiously tried to contact loved ones. Many ultra-Orthodox Jews do not use the Internet, further complicating communication efforts.
As attendees continued to trickle back Friday, families frantically tried to identify their dead to bury them before the Jewish Sabbath began. Jews traditionally hold funerals within 48-hours of a death, though they are forbidden to take place on the Sabbath.
The Abu Kabir Forensic Center in Tel Aviv, where the bodies of victims were brought for identification, said it had released 22 bodies for burial by Friday evening. The center said it had overall identified 32 before shutting down for the Sabbath. A rabbinical ruling forbade the center from continuing the identification process during the day Saturday.