In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said the incident began when shots were fired from Lebanon at IDF troops operating on the Israeli side of the frontier. The units deployed illumination rounds and flares and patrolled roads to ensure no Hezbollah forces were trying to enter Israel.

In response, Israeli helicopters and aircraft targeted Hezbollah observation posts along the border early Wednesday, the IDF said. Restrictions on civilian movements were lifted soon after the operation ended.

AD

AD

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on a family trip near the northern city of Safed at the time of the incident and was taken to an IDF base nearby.

“I suggest that Hezbollah not try the crushing force of Israel,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “Hezbollah is once again endangering Lebanon with its aggression."

The exchange was the latest of several recent spikes in tension along the heavily militarized border, which has been monitored by United Nations forces since the two countries fought a war in 2006.

In July, a Hezbollah commander was killed in airstrikes against pro-Iranian militants operating near Damascus, Syria, an attack attributed to Israel. Less than a week later, Israeli forces used heavy shelling to repel what they described as an attempted incursion by Hezbollah fighters. Hezbollah, which is known for claiming credit for its operations, denied any involvement.

AD

AD

In early August, Israeli fighter jets struck targets in neighboring Syria a day after it thwarted what it said was an attempt by a terrorist cell to plant explosives in the Golan Heights region.

Hezbollah is both an armed militant group and a political party in Lebanon. It is considered an Iranian-funded terrorist group by both Israel and the United States and the IDF maintains its right to respond to Hezbollah actions even inside Lebanese territory.

“The IDF holds the Lebanese government responsible for all events emanating from Lebanon,” the Army said in its statement Wednesday.

Hezbollah had no immediate comment on the strikes or the alleged border infiltration attempt.

AD

Hezbollah’s al-Manar television station accused Israel of “running a campaign of incitement” against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

AD