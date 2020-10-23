The announcement came shortly after the White House said it has notified Congress that Trump intends to remove Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the development, saying, “Today we announce another dramatic breakthrough for peace, another Arab country joining the peace circle, and this time normalization between Israel and Sudan.

Netanyahu said the two countries would soon negotiate cooperative agreements in agriculture, trade and aviation, as Israel has begun to do with the UAE and Bahrain. “The skies of Sudan are open to Israel today. This allows for direct and shorter flights between Israel and Africa and South America,” he said.

The deal, which comes less than two weeks before the U.S. election, has been carefully coordinated between the three countries in recent days. They sought to balance the White House’s desire to notch another diplomatic victory in the run-up to the vote and Sudan’s reported desire not to be seen as capitulating in exchange for favors from Washington.

On Monday, Trump tweeted that he intended to remove Sudan from the state-terrorism list as soon as it deposited $335 million into an account for American victims of terrorism. On Friday, the White House formally notified Congress that Sudan had deposited the money.

Trump then reportedly sealed the agreement in a Friday phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. White House reporters were called into the Oval Office while Trump was still speaking to Netanyahu and hailed the agreement between Khartoum and Jerusalem.

Sudan had long been seen as implacably hostile to Israel but could realize significant economic advantages from an accord and by shedding its pariah status.

“After decades of living under a brutal dictatorship, the people of Sudan are finally taking charge,” said a joint statement issued by the three countries. “The Sudanese transitional government has demonstrated its courage and commitment to combating terrorism, building its democratic institutions, and improving its relations with its neighbors.”

The statement said the leaders have agreed to “end the state of belligerence” between the two and begin economic and trade negotiations in coming weeks, with an initial focus on agriculture.