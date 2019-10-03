The previous Israeli parliament had the shortest stint in history, lasting just over four months. There’s no guarantee the current one will be any longer.

Neither Netanyahu not his chief rival Benny Gantz are able to build a parliamentary majority with their natural allies. They now depend on each other for a unity government as the only likely alternative to an unprecedented third election in a year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD