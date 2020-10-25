“I believe in the abilities of our scientists and I am confident that we can produce a safe and effective vaccine,” said Dr. Shmuel Shapira, director of the institute.
He said the goal is to produce 15 million doses “for the benefit of the residents of the state of Israel and our close neighbors.” He did not elaborate.
The institute is run by the Defense Ministry. “This is a day of hope for the citizens of Israel,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
Over 40 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in clinical trials worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.
Israel, a country of about 9 million people, has reported over 300,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 2,400 deaths.
