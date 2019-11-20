It comes amid a spike in anti-Semitic incidents around the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and the presidents of Germany, Italy and Austria are among the more than 30 heads of state who have already confirmed their participation.

Rivlin called it a “one of a kind” gathering devoted to the threat of anti-Semitism and passing Holocaust remembrance to “generations who will live in a world without survivors.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD