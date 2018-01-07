JERUSALEM — Israel says it will restore electricity to the Gaza Strip after cutting it off following a request by the Palestinian government in the West Bank.

Israel’s Energy Ministry said on Sunday that power supplies will be returned by morning.

Last summer, the Palestinian government asked Israel to cut the electricity, as a way to pressure Hamas. The Islamic militant group seized power in Gaza in 2007 after driving out forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Amid a Palestinian reconciliation process, Abbas’ government said last week it would restore the electricity supply. Israel is the main provider of power to Gaza.

The cutoff left the coastal territory with just four hours of power a day and blackouts have worsened this winter. Hamas has denounced the power cuts as collective punishment.

