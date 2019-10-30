“The processes that were agreed upon will find the appropriate balance between the need to encourage foreign investments in Israel and ensure continued economic prosperity, and considerations of national security,” a statement said.

The statement did not mention China, but the U.S. has repeatedly raised concerns with Israel about technology transfers and potential espionage by China.

China is a major market for Israeli tech companies, and China has invested in Israeli companies and infrastructure projects.

