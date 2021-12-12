The leaders will “discuss deepening the ties between Israel and the UAE, especially the economic and regional issues that will contribute to prosperity, welfare and strengthening the stability between the two countries,” Bennett’s office said. UAE officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Bennett and bin Zayed will also confront emerging disagreements over international efforts to slow the nuclear capability of Iran. While a mistrust of Iran’s regional ambitions was one of the shared concerns that led the countries to enter the agreement, the UAE has recently signaled a willingness to ease tensions with Tehran. A top Emirati security official met this month with Iran’s new hard line president in Iran, the highest-level exchange between the two governments in several years.
Israel, meanwhile, has objected to Biden administration efforts to broker a new multinational effort to rein in Iran’s nuclear research operations. Israel cheered in 2018 when then-president Donald Trump announced his decision to pull out of the previous deal, in which Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. Bennett’s government has tried to marshal diplomatic resistance to a new deal; officials have warned Washington that they don’t rule out military strikes against Iranian facilities it considers threats.
Iran insists that its nuclear research, including a rapidly growing capacity for enriching uranium, is meant for peaceful purposes.
The historic detente between Israel and several of its Arab neighbors, including Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, was brokered largely by two leaders who have since fallen from office: Trump and former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But their successors have pushed to grow the fledgling ties.
“The potential inherent in the partnership between Israel and the Emirates is enormous,” Bennett tweeted before his departure Sunday.
Netanyahu intended to be the first Israeli prime minister to visit the UAE, but planned trips were disrupted by pandemic concerns and a diplomatic dispute that briefly made it impossible to cross Jordanian airspace.
The former leader, who was ousted in June after failing to secure a parliamentary majority in four straight elections, forbade other senior officials from visiting Abu Dhabi before he did, according to Israeli media reports.
Bennett is set to assume that role in the history books as the diverse political coalition he leads has solidified its grip on power. Netanyahu’s right-wing faction failed to stage a comeback during the new government’s first months in office. Last month, the coalition succeeded in passing the Israel’s first formal budget in three years, making the prospect of Netanyahu’s return far less likely in the near term.
Netanyahu, who is being prosecuted on charges of bribery, fraud and abuse of power, made no public comment about Bennett’s UAE trip. But the longtime leader has lamented the loss of other trappings of office. On Sunday, a government committee denied his request to extend security protection for his wife and adult sons, which is set to expire Monday. As a former prime minister, Netanyahu himself will still have a protective detail.
The thaw that Netanyahu helped negotiate with the UAE followed decades in which the two countries maintained a clandestine relationship. The governments had quietly shared intelligence information about the volatile regions since the 1970s, even as the Gulf state was part of a nearly unified Arab bloc that refused to normalize relations with Israel until it pulled out of the Palestinian West Bank and Gaza Strip.
The Emiratis ignored that condition when it entered the accords in 2021, infuriating Palestinian leaders. Since then, commercial and technology contacts between the two countries have boomed. Investments between Israel and UAE have topped a billion dollars, according to an official in Jerusalem, and Israel’s Bureau of Statistics reports that trade between all the Abraham Accord countries has surged by more than 200 percent.
Shira Rubin contributed to this report. Kareem Fahim contributed from Istanbul.