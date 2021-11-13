Levi, an Israeli based in the Emirati city of Dubai, said that Netafim’s artificial intelligence and big-data-based systems have been boosting yields at greenhouses across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, which like the rest of the UAE import up to 90 percent of their food. The company’s high-tech systems are connected to sensors that measure conditions and microscopic changes in the trunks and roots of crops and in the surrounding atmosphere and then calibrate ideal amounts and schedules for providing water and fertilizer.