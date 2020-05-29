Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said last week that the Palestinians were no longer bound by agreements with Israel and the United States and were cutting all contacts, including security coordination.
Palestinians have carried out a series of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks against Israelis in recent years. The vast majority have been carried out by lone attackers with no known links to armed groups.
Rights groups have accused Israeli security forces of using excessive force in some cases, by killing Palestinians who could have been arrested or using lethal force when their lives were not in danger.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.